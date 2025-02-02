No VAT on Foreign Doctors’ Fees for Treating July Uprising Injured



Dhaka: The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has announced that foreign doctors’ fees and hotel rents incurred while treating individuals injured in the anti-discrimination student movement will be exempt from Value Added Tax (VAT). This decision is intended to alleviate the financial burden on medical institutions and facilitate access to specialized care for those affected by the events of July.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the NBR issued a notification stating that the exemption is applicable to fees, consultancy charges, and hotel accommodations for doctors who are invited by the Directorate General of Health Services or relevant hospital authorities to provide treatment. This measure is part of a broader initiative under the Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Act, 2012, which currently allows private and public entities offering medical and health services to benefit from VAT exemptions.





The VAT exemption reflects the government’s commitment to supporting healthcare services and ensuring that victims of the student movement receive necessary medical attention without additional financial strain. By waiving these taxes, the NBR aims to encourage international medical collaboration and enhance the quality of care provided to those affected by the uprising.

