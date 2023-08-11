General

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) Commissioner Biplab Bijoy Talukder has said none will be allowed to destabilize the existing peaceful situation of the country through repeating arson-terrorism and anarchies.

"We have full preparations to thwart any sorts of arson attacks and terrorism if anyone tries to unleash terrorism," he said.

Talking to BSS at his office here on Thursday afternoon, he warned that a befitting reply will be given if the arson terrorism and anarchies ahead the upcoming national election repeated.

The newly joined RMP Commissioner said they have combated the arson terrorism in strong hand in previous times and the law enforcing agencies are now capable of facing such type of terrorism and any other ill-efforts to make the peaceful Rajshahi metropolis destabilize.

Illustrating his work plans for the days to come, he said security will be enhanced in Rajshahi city for elevating it like the developed cities in the world. More close circuit cameras and night vision cameras will be installed for uplifting the security system.

Talukder mentioned that need-based measures will be taken against students who will be found along the bank of the river Padma in school and college uniform. Disciplinary action will also be taken against the juveniles who will be found in reckless motorbike driving.

"We have already launched the 'no helmet no fuel' programme for averting casualty in road accidents," the RMP chief said, adding that the main thrust of their programme is to create awareness among the public in general in this regard.

Petrol pump owners and employees were given instructions for not selling fuel to the motorbike owners without having helmets, he added.

Talukder said Necessary measures will be taken to modernize the traffic system and identification system of vehicle number will also be launched.

Commissioner Biplab Bijoy Talukder said the present government has a declaration of zero tolerance against drug-addiction and urged all quarters to come forward to protect the young generation from the grip of social crime.

"We have to build a healthy society to achieve sustainable development goals," he said, adding the movement against drug abuse would be turned into a social movement.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha