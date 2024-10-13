Nothing has changed other than govt: Gayeshwar



BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Sunday insisted that the student-led mass uprising has resulted in no significant changes other than a shift in government.

‘If all the cases against the Awami League could be withdrawn during the 1/11 (political changeover in 2007), then why are our cases not being lifted now?’ he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said the members of the interim government had previously acknowledged that false cases were filed against opposition leaders and activists and current Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus was humiliated with false allegations during the Awami League regime.

‘Then why are so many instances of torture and false cases against us not coming to your attention?’ he asked, pointing at the government.

Gayeshwar said that their party has been empathetic towards the false cases against Dr Yunus and has been vocal in condemning them.

‘But after you took over, our cases remain the same as before and we still have to go to court just like befo

re. That’s why I said, while the government has changed, you and I are still the same…The government has changed, but you and I are unchanged, just as we were before,’ he observed.

The BNP leader stated that the fate of Bangladesh-and of all those who have sacrificed blood, endured repression, and become victims of enforced disappearance, as well as those who have lost children, fathers, mothers, and everything else over 16 long years in the struggle to restore people’s rights-has not changed. ‘Only Sheikh Hasina is not there in power, but everything else continues just as it was before.’

The Jatiyatabadi Prochar Dal organised a discussion meeting titled ‘Role of BNP in Disaster Mitigation’ at the Jatiya Press Club to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

A documentary showcasing BNP’s efforts in addressing natural disasters in Bangladesh was screened at the programme.

Gayeshwar said the government still has not reconstituted

the Election Commission, which is essential for conducting elections in accordance with the people’s wishes. ‘How can we believe that you will arrange an election when the Election Commission has still not been formed?’

He said the government has been forming commission after commission for the reforms of the state. ‘I think discussions with political parties (over reforms)… Just time killing, nothing more.’

The BNP leader urged the government to arrange the election as soon as possible, emphasising that people are eager to exercise their right to vote and elect their representatives.

He noted that discussions on state reform are gaining momentum, akin to the period following the 1/11 political changeover, as part of an agenda for depoliticisation.

‘After 16 years of countless sacrifices, the people now have only one demand: a fair election. They have no other demands. You (the interim govt) simply need to conduct a good election,’ the BNP leader said.

He said their party has already mentioned that the s

tudent-led mass uprising will be in vain if the interim government fails. ‘We want to see you succeed. We are providing you with our full support and will continue to do so. But please clearly clarify when you will conduct the elections. You must specify the timeframe’

Source: United News of Bangladesh