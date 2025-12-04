NPL 2025: Kathmandu Meets Pokhara, Chitwan to Face Sudurpaschim



Kathmandu: Two matches are being played today under the second edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL), a franchise-based Twenty20 cricket tournament underway in Kathmandu. In the matches to be played at TU International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Kathmandu Gorkhas will face Pokhara Avengers in the first match of the day, as the competition for a place in the playoffs heats up. The match is scheduled to start at 11:45 am.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Kathmandu are in a relatively comfortable position with 8 points in 6 matches so far, while Pokhara are in a must-win situation to have any chances in the last four, as they have collected only 4 points in 5 matches. Kathmandu Gorkhas are in the second position in the points table while Pokhara Avengers remain in 5th position.

In the second match scheduled to start at 4:00 pm in the same venue, Chitwan Rhinos will face the only undefeated team of the tournament so far, the Sudurpachim Royals. Sudurpaschim have already cemented their place in the pl

ay-offs with 5 wins in 5 matches, leading the points table with 10 points. Chitwan must win today to stay in the contention for a place in the play-offs.

A total of eight franchise-based teams are taking part in the second edition of the NPL, organised by the Cricket Association of Nepal.