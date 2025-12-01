NPL 2025: No Matches Today, Two Matches on Tuesday



Kirtipur: No matches are being played under the Nepal Premier League 2025 today, as Monday has been designated as a rest day.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the franchise-based Twenty20 cricket tournament hosted by Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) will resume tomorrow with two matches. In the first match to begin at 11:45 am, Chitwan Rhinos will face Janakpur Bolts while the day-night match starting at 4:00 pm will feature Karnali Yaks and Pokhara Avengers.

The matches are being played at the TU International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. As of today, Sudurpaschim Royals leads the points table with 10 points in 5 games followed by Kathmandu Gorkhas and BiratnagarKings who are in second and third position respectively, with 8 points each.