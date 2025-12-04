NPL Cricket 2025: Kathmandu Gorkhas Makes It to the Playoffs



Kathmandu: Kathmandu Gorkhas has become the second team to reach the playoffs in the second edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) underway in the capital. Sudurpaschim Royals had reached the playoffs before this. In today’s match, Kathmandu defeated Pokhara Avengers by 13 runs to secure a place in the playoffs.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Pokhara, chasing the target of 166 runs set by Kathmandu, was all out for 152 runs in 20 overs. Rishi Dhawan of Pokhara hit a maximum of 54 runs but it was not enough to secure victory. In bowling, Shahab Alam took six wickets including a hat-trick for Kathmandu.





Earlier, in the match held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur, Kathmandu, having lost the toss, batted first and scored 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Ben Charlesworth and Bhim Sarki played a half-century innings for Kathmandu. Ben was out for 64 and Bhim for 55. Dhananjay Lakshan took four wickets while captain Kushal Bhurtel took two wickets for Pokhara.





With this win, Kathmandu has reached the playoffs with 10 points while Pokhara has four points from six games. Pokhara now has one game remaining.

