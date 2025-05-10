Office Bearers of Vidushi Yogmaya Ayurved University Take Oath of Office in Presence of Prime Minister



Kathmandu: The newly appointed office bearers of the Vidushi Yogmaya Himalayan Ayurved University (VYHAU) have been administered the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chairman of the VYHAU, Dr. Arjun Karki, Chancellor Prof Dr. Ramesh Kumar Dhungel, and Registrar Dr. Dambar Dhwoj Chemjong took the oath of office in a function organized at the Prime Minister’s residence, Baluwatar.





As per legal provision, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Raghuji Pant, administered the oath to Chairman Karki, while Karki administered the oath to Chancellor Dhungel, and Chancellor Dhungel subsequently administered the oath to Registrar Chemjong.





Also present on the occasion were Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka, and Education Secretary Dr. Deepak Kafle, among others.

