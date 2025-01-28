OIC Denounces Coerced Relocation of Palestinians from Homeland



Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has officially denounced proposals aimed at the displacement of the Palestinian people from their homeland, whether such measures are intended as temporary or permanent solutions. ‘The OIC views such actions as efforts to undermine the Palestinian issue, which it categorizes as a blatant infringement of international law and pertinent United Nations resolutions,’ said the OIC in a press release received here today.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, the OIC reaffirmed its unequivocal support for the Palestinian people’s entitlement to their land and sacred sites. It called on the international community to fulfill its obligations regarding the implementation of the two-state solution. This entails ending the Israeli occupation and halting colonial settlement activities, it added.





The OIC has reiterated its stance on the critical need for a comprehensive withdrawal of Israeli military forces from the Palestinian Occupied Territory. It has emphasized the importance of facilitating substantial humanitarian assistance across the Gaza Strip to support displaced populations in their reintegration into their communities.





Furthermore, the OIC advocated for the Palestinian government to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining territorial unity, which encompasses the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Al-Quds. In addition, it calls for the implementation of emergency relief measures, alongside economic recovery and reconstruction initiatives, to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.





The OIC emphasized the necessity for the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and restore their legitimate rights, including the right of return. It advocated for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, adhering to the 1967 borders with Al-Quds designated as its capital. Furthermore, the OIC underscored the importance of achieving a just, enduring, and comprehensive peace in the region, in alignment with pertinent United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

