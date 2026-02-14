One Arrested on Fraud Charges for Alleged Hungary Job Scam



Kathmandu: Mahesh Tamang, 56, from Kalinchok Rural Municipality-4, Dolakha, currently residing in Gokarneswor Municipality-8, has been arrested on charges of fraudulently taking money under the pretext of sending people to Hungary with the lure of attractive salaries. Acting on a complaint that the accused defrauded a victim of Rs 300,000, a team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office arrested Tamang from Kathmandu Metropolitan City-12 on Friday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Tamang was apprehended following allegations of defrauding individuals by promising them lucrative job opportunities abroad. The suspect is accused of exploiting the aspirations of those seeking better employment prospects by collecting substantial fees without delivering on his promises.





Following his arrest, Tamang was presented to the Department of Foreign Employment for necessary action. The authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the extent of the fraud and identify any additional victims who may have been targeted by the scheme.

