The Armed Police Force of Nepal has arrested a person along with two million rupees from Jamunaha, Nepal-India check point.

Sohel Kureshi, 20, of Jayashpur of Banke was arrested with the amount without legal source from Jamunaha, Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City on Thursday evening.

Information Officer of APF Nepal No 30 Battalion, Banke, Deputy Superintendent of Police Laxman Thapa said Kureshi was arrested along with money in course of checking at a time when he was entering Nepal from India riding a motorcycle.

Kureshi along with the money was handed over to Customs Office for necessary action, according to Border Security Company, Jamunaha.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal