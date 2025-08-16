One Dead, Five Injured in Electric Shock Incident During Festival Preparations in Achham



Achham: A 16-year-old boy tragically lost his life and five others were injured after accidentally receiving an electric shock while hoisting the national flag during preparations for the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Bannigadhi Jayagadh Rural Municipality-1, Achham.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the deceased, Rohit Saud, a resident of Nandegada in Mellekh Rural Municipality-7, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Bayalpata Provincial Hospital. The incident took place near the Bardadevi Temple in Jayagadh Bazaar, where locals were organizing celebrations for Shree Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Krishna. Reports indicate that an iron pole being used to hoist the flag accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire, leading to the tragic accident.





The injured individuals have been identified as Samir Shah, 18; Binod Raut, 17; and Bam Shah, 20, all from Bannigadhi Jayagadh-6; Lawashan Sunar, 16, from Mugasain of Sanfebagar Municipality-4; and Shamsher Saud, 16, from Ramaroshan Rural Municipality-6. They are reported to be in stable condition and out of life-threatening danger.

