General

The completion of Sirantol Drinking Water Project has elated the people from Bhirmuni of Beni Municipality-5. The Dalit-dominated village has got water tap at every household.

The Drinking Water, Hydro Resources and Irrigation Development Division Office, Myagdi has informed that 60 households including 45 from Dalit community from the village have been benefited with the project. The project was materialized with the budget of Rs 1.5 million, according to consumers' committee's chair, Bir Bahadur Damai.

A local Jagati Pariyar informed that they had to wait for long for their turn to fetch water, but now, they are happy to have one tap to each household. It is huge time saving for them.

Intake, tank and mains were managed at the cost of Rs half million.

The drinking water has been supplied to the village from Dhwakhola stream as the major source. The consumer committee informed that the committee had demanded similar plan for the next year.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal