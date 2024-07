One person was killed when a tractor (Ra 1 Ta 2166) overturned in the flooded Gangdi rivulet at Gadhwa rural municipality-5

Chhediram Chaudhary, 55, of the same area was killed when the tractor overturned, said Area Police Office Gadhwa Chief Police Inspector Kalika Karki. According to him, two people have been rescued safely while one has gone missing after being trapped in the flood of Rapti river at Hasnapur of Lamhi municipality-7 due to incessant rain.

Source: National News Agency RSS