General

A 41-year-old man from Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-12 died of dengue fever while receiving treatment in Chitwan Medical College.

According to Information Officer at Health Office Ram KC, the patient died on Thursday in course of his treatment since Tuesday.

This is the first recorded death caused due to dengue fever in the district in the current fiscal year.

KC said that so far the district has recorded 53 cases of dengue from 532 sample tests.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal