One to die for killing friend in Manikganj

A court here today sentenced one person to death for killing his friend four years back.

Senior District and Session Judge Joyosree Samaddar pronounced the verdict in presence of the convict -Imran Hossain Bishu, son of Jamal Mollah of Char Golora village under Singair upazila – in a crowded courtroom.

According to the prosecution, police recovered the burnt body of Uttam Akash Alif, son of Md Alim of village Lemubari under Manikganj sadar upazila, from a field of Char Golora village on February 18, 2020.

Police arrested Bishu in connection with a case filed over the killing of Alif.

He also gave a confessional statement before the court.

After investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against the accused.

