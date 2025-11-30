Only 77 Percent of People Living with HIV in Nepal Access Treatment



Kathmandu: A recent data shows that only 77 percent of the estimated total People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in Nepal is on antiretroviral (ARV) treatment.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the latest statistics released by the National AIDS and STD Control Centre on the eve of World AIDS Day highlight that 1.7 individuals are confirmed to be infected with HIV in Nepal every day.





The report estimates that 34,337 people in Nepal will be infected with HIV by the end of 2024, with an adult infection prevalence rate of 0.13 percent. The ‘HIV Fact Sheet 2025’ from the Centre indicates that by the end of 2024, 26,372 infected individuals in Nepal will receive ARV treatment, equating to 77 percent of the total HIV-infected population being under treatment.





In the year 2024 alone, it is estimated that 614 new HIV infections occurred, while 569 individuals are estimated to have died due to AIDS. Among the newly infected, an estimated 37 are children aged 0-14 years. High-risk groups in Nepal include people who use injectable drugs, sex workers, prisoners, men who have sex with men, transgender people, and migrant workers.





To achieve the goal of ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030, Nepal aims to meet the 95:95:95 targets-where 95 percent of people living with HIV should know their infection status, 95 percent of those should have access to treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment should have a suppressed viral load.





The government currently provides free antiretroviral treatment through 96 ART centres across 64 districts. Additionally, the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV services includes free HIV testing for pregnant women in health institutions throughout the country.





Globally, it is estimated that 40.8 million people will be infected with HIV by the end of 2024, with 3,600 new infections occurring daily worldwide. This year marks the 38th World AIDS Day, observed on December 1st, under the slogan ‘Overcome Barriers, Transform AIDS Response’.

