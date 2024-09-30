others sued for forcibly taking BLP share



A case has been filed against former Bangladesh national cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortuza and five others on charges of forcibly taking shares of the BPL Cricket Team, Sylhet Strikers.

USA based Bangladeshi expatriate Sarwar Golam Chowdhury fled the case with Pallabi thana, Officer-in-charge (OC) of Pallabi Police thana told BSS tonight.

The plaintiff alleged that Mashrafe, former lawmaker of the Awami League (AL), forcibly took away the share of his BPL Cricket Team, Sylhet Strikers on August 31 in 2023.

The other accused of the case: Helaluddin, Imam Hasan, RJSC commission officer, AKM Russell and Bablu.

He said Inspector Adil Hossain was appointed as investigation (IO) of the case.

“Arrest would be made through proper investigation into the case,” OC Nazrul said.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha