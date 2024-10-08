Ousted Sheikh Hasina, her cohorts still hatching conspiracies: Farroque



BNP Chairperson’s Adviser and former Chief Whip Zainul Abdin Farroque today urged the interim government to remain alert as ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was maintaining contact with the cohorts of Awami League (AL) who were hatching conspiracy against the country.

‘Sheikh Hasina and her cohorts especially those who are working in the secretariat are hatching conspiracy against the country,’ he said while speaking at a protest rally of Bangladesh Youth Forum in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

Farroque urged the government to public a ‘white paper’ on those who helped the past AL government’s ministers and MPs to flee the country as those people should be brought to book.

He also urged the government to make the officers in charge (OCs) responsible to recover the illegal arms as the OCs of 460 police stations across the country know where Chhatra League-Jubo League have kept their illegal arms hiding.

He said BNP leader Elias Ali had been disappeared at the directive of Sheikh Hasina. The speeches o

f Sheikh Hasina and her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy were published in the media now but the speeches of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman were not allowed to publish in media during the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina, he added.

‘We want election within a logical time as BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has already said the interim government will have to be extended all cooperated so that it can hold a free, fair and neutral election,’ he added.

Bangladesh Youth Forum President Md. Saidur Rahman chaired the rally while Bangladesh People’s Party Chairman Dr. Fariduzzaman Farhad, BNP’s Swechchhasebak affairs secretary Mir Sharafat Ali Safu, former convener of Olama Dal Nesarul Haque, Matsajaby Dal member Ismail Hossain Sheraji, among others, also spoke at the meeting.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha