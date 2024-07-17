Out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure rises to 73pc: study

The out-of pocket (OOP) healthcare expenditure in the country rose to 73 percent in 2021 while it was 68.5 percent in 2020, according to the Bangladesh National Health account.

“Out-of-pocket (OOP) expenditure is one of the most noteworthy payment strategies for healthcare in Bangladesh and the share of OOP expenditure has been increasingly alarmingly,” Dr Abdur Razzaque Sarker, research fellow of BIDS, told a programme here today.

Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) organized the programme titled “Catastrophic Health Shock and improvement in Bangladesh: Insights HIES-2022.

Health Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen, researchers, physicians and representatives of different organizations, among others, were present at the function with BIDS DG Dr Binayak Sen in the chair.

While releasing the survey, Dr Razzaque said, “54.40 percent cost was spent for purchasing medicines while diagnostic cost is 27.52 percent, 10.31 percent cost for consultation and 7.77 expenditure for transport cost.”

“We obser

ved that due to OPP payments, around 3.7of the population, which is equivalent to 6.13 million, were pushed below the national poverty in 20222,” he added.

The health minister said the government will adopt a ‘Health Protection Act’ to bring a discipline in the health sector. “We are working to enact the health protection law for ensuring safety of doctors and patients,” he added.

Samanta also said the government also working to introduce healthcare insurance to support the people for receiving healthcare services.

He said the government is taking initiatives to equip all public hospitals including district and upazila with required manpower and

updated version of technology.

The minister said doctors, who are attached at upazila and district level

hospitals, must provide treatment facilities to the people living in rural areas.

The government is mulling to introduce digital prescription for stopping sales of medicines rampantly as this practice should not be continued for protecting health of the peop

le.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha