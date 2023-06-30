General

A total of 1,0041,812 cattle have been sacrificed across the country on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha this year.

As many as 91,049 more cattle have been slaughtered this year compared to previous year as 99,50,763 cattle were sacrificed in 2022. A total of 90,93,242 cattle were sacrificed in 2021, said an official handout.

Highest number of cattle was slaughtered in Dhaka division and lowest in Mymensingh division.

As per the information received from field level, 25,48,184 number of cattle were slaughtered in Dhaka division, 20,51,777 in Chattogram, 21,32,469 in Rajshahi, 9,49,581 in Khulna, 4,30,673 in Barishal, 3,94,039 in Sylhet, 11,49,187 in Rangpur and 3,85,902 in Mymensingh.

Of the sacrificed cattle, the number of cows were 45,81,060, buffaloes were 1,07,875, goats were 48,49,328, sheep were 5,02,307 and other number of animals were 1,242.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha