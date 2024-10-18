Over 1,000 tourists stuck in Manthali due to adverse weather



More than 1,000 tourists have been stuck in Manthali due to the adverse weather in Lukla.

Domestic and foreign tourists take airplane from here to Lukla in Solukhumbu for going on trekking and visit to Sagarmatha area as well as other places.

The tourists arrived in Manthali from different places including Kathmandu have been stranded here due to the inclement weather in Lukla for flight.

Some of the tourists have headed towards other destinations while some others towards Solukhumbu via land route after weather did not improve, said a tourism entrepreneur.

Information Officer at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, Ramechhap, Prajjwal Guragain, said no regular flights have been operated from Manthali to Lukla from Monday due to adverse weather of Khumbu area in Solukhumbu.

“Tourists are stuck here from Monday. Though some flights were operated on Wednesday, it has been affected again since Wednesday”, he added.

Guragain shared that helicopters of different companies on Thursday took 135 tourists in

Phaplu and Surke of Solu. Number of tourists is increasing in Manthali day by day due to disruption of flights, which is creating problems in finding rooms.

According to Hotel and Tourism Entrepreneurs Association, Ramechhap, hotels and homestay in Manthali are now packed with tourists. Number of tourists heading towards Sagarmatha Basecamp from Manthali via Lukla has increased as autumn is the suitable season to visit such place.

Chief of CAAN, Ramechhap, Hiron Shah, said up to 55 flights are operated daily from Manthali airport in fair weather.

Source: National News Agency RSS