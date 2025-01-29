Over 1,987 Students Benefit from Free Medical Services at ‘Komol Medi Aid’ Health Camp



Dhaka: Over 1,987 students of Dhaka University received health check-ups and medical services from the day-long medical camp titled ‘Komol Medi Aid’ on Bot Tola premises of Dhaka University campus today. The medical camp featured 13 booths where students received free medical consultations from specialist doctors in various fields such as medicine, ENT, gynaecology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and orthopaedics, said Tanvir Bari Hamim, founder of ‘Komol Medi Aid’. Besides, students were also provided with necessary medicines at no cost.





According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan inaugurated the medical camp this morning. The event was also attended by DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal central president Rakibul Islam Rakib, and DU unit President Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos as special guests. DU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan emphasized the importance of such initiatives, stating that these voluntary activities help build camaraderie among students and benefit many of them. He noted that the university administration always welcomes such initiatives.





Munira Akter, a resident student, commented on the health issues caused by dormitory food habits and the university’s medical centre’s limited resources. She praised the initiative, saying it should be organized more frequently. Komol Medi Aid, DU, established on August 5, 2024, by Tanvir Bari Hamim, aims to provide free telemedicine services to both residential and non-residential students. With the motto “Healthcare for All”, the organization also delivers essential medicines without any delivery charge to male students’ dorm rooms and to the gates of female dormitories.





In just three months since its inception, Komol Medi Aid has facilitated telemedicine services for 103 students and delivered medicines to 109 students, including 62 female and 47 male students. The organization also hosted an inter-hall cricket tournament, “Sports for a Healthy Body”, at Surja Sen Hall playground, which was participated by teams from 13 male student dormitories.

