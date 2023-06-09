General

The Baglung District Jail in Baglung is holding more than two times its capacity, which has left the jailbirds in troubles.

As a result, the safety concerns and challenges of the inmates are growing.

The Department of Prisons has set a capacity of 75 inmates including 50 men but it currently houses 166 inmates, according to Jailer Dil Bahadur KC. The prison has now 154 men jailbirds, 10 women and two minors.

The men jailbirds have problems in sleeping for lack of sufficient space, according to KC.

Furthermore, the prison also lacks safe drinking water supply system. However, drinking water project is initiated to end the trouble. KC shared that Rs 2 million has been approved to bring water from Tityang.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal