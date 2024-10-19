Paddy production to increase in Banke



The paddy production is expected to increase this year in Banke district. According to the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Banke the paddy production would increase this year due to favourable weather and timely cultivation.

Centre Chief Binod Ghimire said the paddy production increased due to favourable weather but data should come through ‘cross cutting’ method to ascertain the amount. The Centre has been coordinating with local levels since pre-Dashain for the same, he shared.

“We found farmers elated with increased crops yield when we reached their farms”, added Chief Ghimire. The paddy has been planted in 34,502 hectares of land in the district. It is expected that at least 4.3 metric tonnes of paddy per hectare would be produced this year.

Hare Ram Chaudhary of Rapti Sonari rural municipality-4 said the rice production would up by 15 per cent this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal