State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, today laid the foundation stone of 'Vision-2041 Smart Tower Software Technology Park' in the city's Karwan Bazar area.

Under the Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Ecosystem Development Project of the ICT Division, this state-of-the-art technology park, jointly financed by the Bangladesh Government and the World Bank, is being constructed on an area of 0.47 acres of land, said a press release.

This nine-storey green building, includes about 1 lakh 70 thousand squares feet of space and four basements, will cost about Taka 160 crore, the release added.

According to the release, this eco-friendly Software Technology Park will create innovation hubs in seven universities in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Palak, as the chief guest, said the 'University Business Incubation Centers' are being set up in seven universities of the country to create a bridge between industry and academia.

University teachers will be made mentors, he said, adding that they will establish collaboration with investors and industry through research, innovation and business ideas.

He also said that the speed of private investment is being increased by building innovation ecosystem in the country.

The state minister directed all concerned to complete the project work quickly maintaining the quality.

With Managing Director of Hi-tech Park Authority GSM Jafarullah in the chair, the function was addressed, among others, by ICT Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin and Project Director of Digital Entrepreneurship and Innovation Eco-System Development Project Abul Fatah Md Baligur Rahman.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha