Panel Chairman of Panchagar Zila Parishad Arrested in Tentulia



Panchagar: Police arrested the panel chairman of Panchagar Zila Parishad and Awami League leader Alamgir Kabir from Bhajonpur bazar under Tentulia upazila last night. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Thana Enayet Kabir informed BSS today that Alamgir Kabir was apprehended during a drive under ‘Operation Devil Hunt’.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Alamgir Kabir, who is the son of Freedom Fighter Tasir Uddin from Gonagach village in Tentulia upazila, also serves as the organizing secretary of Tentulia Upazila Awami League. He had been fulfilling the responsibilities of the panel chairman of Panchagar Zila Parishad.

The police have sent Alamgir Kabir to the court in connection with a case related to his alleged involvement in an attack on a businessman and the subsequent damage to the businessman’s property at Sipahipara Bazar near Bangla Bandha.