Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Panel Chairman of Panchagar Zila Parishad Arrested in Tentulia


Panchagar: Police arrested the panel chairman of Panchagar Zila Parishad and Awami League leader Alamgir Kabir from Bhajonpur bazar under Tentulia upazila last night. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Thana Enayet Kabir informed BSS today that Alamgir Kabir was apprehended during a drive under ‘Operation Devil Hunt’.

According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, Alamgir Kabir, who is the son of Freedom Fighter Tasir Uddin from Gonagach village in Tentulia upazila, also serves as the organizing secretary of Tentulia Upazila Awami League. He had been fulfilling the responsibilities of the panel chairman of Panchagar Zila Parishad.

The police have sent Alamgir Kabir to the court in connection with a case related to his alleged involvement in an attack on a businessman and the subsequent damage to the businessman’s property at Sipahipara Bazar near Bangla Bandha.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.