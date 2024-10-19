Partially damaged Upper Tamakosi hydro project to be repaired soon



Kathmandu: Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka said maintenance of the Upper Tamakoshi hydropower project, partially damaged by the recent floods and landslides, will be carried out without any delay.

A team comprising Secretary at the Ministry of Water Resource and Irrigation Suresh Acharya, Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising, Chief District Officer of Dolakha Tubraj Pokharel made an onsite inspection of the damaged structure of the project.

Following the inspection, Minister Khadka said the State has suffered a huge loss due to the damage incurred in the project and expressed the commitment to resume its operations.

According to his private secretariat, Minister Khadka reiterated the government’s stance to provide all possible support to generate electricity from the project at the earliest possible.

Chief executive officer of the project, Mohan Prasad Gautam said work is in progress to resume power generation within the next three weeks.

Sour

ce: National News Agency Nepal