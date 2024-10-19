Two die, 28 receive injuries in jeep accident



Two persons died while 28 others received injuries at Kawasoti of Nawalparasi East today.

Information officer at District Police Office, JC Sah, informed that the overfull jeep met accident at Baluwadanda of Kawasoti-1 while it was heading to Kawasoti from Bulingtar.

The rescue works are over now. The injured ones have been taken to Nawalpur Hospital and Madhyabindu District Hospital for treatment, according to the police.

It was informed that the accident took place due to overload. However, details on the incident are awaited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal