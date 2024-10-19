nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Sun. Oct 20th, 2024
General

Two die, 28 receive injuries in jeep accident


Two persons died while 28 others received injuries at Kawasoti of Nawalparasi East today.

Information officer at District Police Office, JC Sah, informed that the overfull jeep met accident at Baluwadanda of Kawasoti-1 while it was heading to Kawasoti from Bulingtar.

The rescue works are over now. The injured ones have been taken to Nawalpur Hospital and Madhyabindu District Hospital for treatment, according to the police.

It was informed that the accident took place due to overload. However, details on the incident are awaited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

Related Post

General

No possibility of government change: NC leader Koirala

Oct 19, 2024
General

Speaker Ghimire informed of Lamichhane’s arrest

Oct 19, 2024
General

Apples worth million rupees decaying in lack of roads to Chumnubri of Gorkha, call for govt assistance

Oct 19, 2024