Patan High Court stays evacuation of Gaushala Dharmashala



Kathmandu: The Patan High Court has given a short-term interim order to not immediately implement the decision of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) to evacuate Gaushala Dharamashala at Pashupati.

A single bench of Judge Dal Kumar Khadka issued the interim order in the name of KMC and Pashupati Area Development Trust to stop the evacuation of Dharamashala for the time being.

A writ petition was filed by the Marbadi Sewa Samiti making 15 people defendants against the KMC’s decision to vacate the Dharamashala.

It is mentioned in the court order that the dispute would be settled after holding discussion with both parties.

Source: National News Agency RSS