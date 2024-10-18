nepalnewsgazette

Nepal News Gazette

Sat. Oct 19th, 2024
General

Patan High Court stays evacuation of Gaushala Dharmashala


Kathmandu: The Patan High Court has given a short-term interim order to not immediately implement the decision of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) to evacuate Gaushala Dharamashala at Pashupati.

A single bench of Judge Dal Kumar Khadka issued the interim order in the name of KMC and Pashupati Area Development Trust to stop the evacuation of Dharamashala for the time being.

A writ petition was filed by the Marbadi Sewa Samiti making 15 people defendants against the KMC’s decision to vacate the Dharamashala.

It is mentioned in the court order that the dispute would be settled after holding discussion with both parties.

Source: National News Agency RSS

Related Post

General

Opposition parties to submit memo to government

Oct 18, 2024
General

Man killed in tiger attack

Oct 18, 2024
General

Finance Ministry’s three months progress: Improvement in economy to country credit rating

Oct 18, 2024