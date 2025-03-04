Paying Workers Less Than Minimum Wage Is Punishable, Warns PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has cautioned that it is punishable by law if any worker is found employed for less remuneration than the minimum wages under any pretext. Addressing the 78th anniversary ceremony of the Nepali Trade Union Movement organized by the General Federation of Nepalese Trade Unions (GEFONT), PM Oli mentioned that it has also been reported that nurses are not receiving the minimum wages.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli emphasized that industries and businesses cannot function well unless workers are satisfied, highlighting the necessity of creating an environment where workers can also be transformed into employers. He reflected on the struggles faced during the movement for systemic change, stating that despite the loss of friends and imprisonment, their objectives and goals remained undeterred.





PM Oli urged moving forward in alignment with the sentiments of change, advocating for a win-win situation between the government, employers, and workers through dialogue. He stressed the importance of neutrality for the government to draw fair conclusions, dismissing the tendency to oppose for opposition’s sake, and expressed confidence that the workers’ movement is already aware of this mindset.





Addressing the global issue of climate change, particularly the melting of snow in the Himalayas, PM Oli called for international collaboration to safeguard human civilization from mountains to sea. The event also featured discussions on the theme ‘Save the Himalayas-Protecting Rights of Workers’, attended by notable figures such as PM Oli’s chief advisor and former Chairperson of GEFONT, Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief of CPN (UML) Class Organisation Mechanism, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, and Chairperson of Joint Trade Union Coordination Centre, Jagat Simkhada.





In recognition of their contributions, mountaineers, disaster rescuers, and concerned organizations were honored during the occasion.

