Penultimate round of Elegant Int’l 1st Division Chess to be held Saturday

The 10th or penultimate round games of the Elegant

International Chess Academy 1st Division Chess League will be held Saturday (

Aug 24) at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room, said a press release.

All the teams have been asked to submit their tenth round player list on the

same day before start of the play.

The penultimate round matches are Buriganga Chess Club vs Sadharan Bima

Corporation Sporting Club, Esoft Arena vs Basir Memorial Chess Club, Sports

Bangla vs Agrani Bank Plc Chess Team, Sultana Kamal Smriti Pathagar vs Shahin

Chess Club, Dipali Memorial Chess Club vs Shafi Uddin Shah Smrity Sangsad and

Khelghar Daba Sangha vs Dhaka Chess Club.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha