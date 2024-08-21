Penultimate round of Elegant Int’l 1st Division Chess to be held Saturday

The 10th or penultimate round games of the Elegant
International Chess Academy 1st Division Chess League will be held Saturday (
Aug 24) at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room, said a press release.
All the teams have been asked to submit their tenth round player list on the
same day before start of the play.
The penultimate round matches are Buriganga Chess Club vs Sadharan Bima
Corporation Sporting Club, Esoft Arena vs Basir Memorial Chess Club, Sports
Bangla vs Agrani Bank Plc Chess Team, Sultana Kamal Smriti Pathagar vs Shahin
Chess Club, Dipali Memorial Chess Club vs Shafi Uddin Shah Smrity Sangsad and
Khelghar Daba Sangha vs Dhaka Chess Club.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha