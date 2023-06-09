General

The four municipalities in Bhaktapur district have allocated resources to bear the cost for bloods needed for the patients. With this, the permanent residents from Bhaktapur, Madhyapur Thimi, Surya Binayak and Changunarayan municipalities would receive blood for free.

All four municipalities in the district have signed agreement with Nepal Red Cross Society Bhaktapur to provide blood for free to the permanent residents of these local levels.

President of Nepal Red Cross Society Bhaktapur chapter Manoj Kumar Thapa said that the patients' relative should submit a recommendation letter for the requirement of blood and an official identity card of the permanent residence to get the blood for free.

It is said that the concerned local levels will pay the total amount for the blood service to the Nepal Red Cross Society. "This has greatly helped the poor people," according to Thapa.

So far, the Nepal Red Cross Society Bhaktapur chapter has provided as high as 2,000 pints of blood to 1,654 individuals in the district.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal