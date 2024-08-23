People urged to send money to CA’s relief fund for flood victims

The people, who are interested to stand by the

flood victims, have been urged to send money to ‘Chief Adviser’s Relief and

Welfare Fund’.

Interested people have been requested to deposit or send money to the account

named ‘Chief Adviser’s Relief and Welfare Fund’. Account No: 0107333004093,

Bank Name: Sonali Bank Corporate Branch, Chief Adviser’s Office.

“Many people have been showing interest in providing assistance to those

affected by the recent devastating floods. The government welcomes this great

interest to stand by those in trouble,” Deputy Press Secretary of Chief

Adviser Apurba Jahangir said.

He said the fund is spent in relief and welfare works and the government will

gratefully accept the money that people will send and will maintain the

account of the fund accurately.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha