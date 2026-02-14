Planning Boys Clinches 26th Buddha Subba Gold Cup Title



Kathmandu: Planning Boys United, Kathmandu, has clinched the title of the 26th International Invitational Budha Subba Gold Cup Football Tournament.

According to National News Agency Nepal, in the final match held at Dharan Stadium on Saturday, Planning Boys secured the title by defeating Church Boys United with a score of 1-0. The match remained goalless during the first half, but Pratap Singh Rai of Planning Boys scored the decisive goal in the 63rd minute, sealing the victory as Church Boys failed to equalize.

This victory marked Planning Boys’ first participation and win in the tournament, while Church Boys became the first runner-up for the second consecutive time. Planning Boys received a prize of Rs 1 million, whereas Church Boys were awarded Rs 500,000 as the first runner-up.

Pujan Thapa of Planning Boys was named the ‘Man of the Match’ and received Rs 10,000. Additionally, Pratap Singh Rai was honored as the Best Player and received a scooter. Planning Boys’ Yogesh Dhimal was recognized as the B

est Goalkeeper, with Nigma Ghising becoming the Best Defender. Meanwhile, Rohan Karki and Abhiyomi Gosh of Church Boys were acknowledged as the Best Midfielder and Best Striker, respectively. Each of these individual awardees received Rs 25,000.

Furthermore, the highest scorers of the tournament, including Pratap Singh Rai of Planning Boys and Aron Thapa and Rajesh Dahal of Jhapa-11, were awarded Rs 12,000 each.