Plot on to Enfeeble Federalism: Chair Dr Raut



Bara: Chairman of the Janamat Party, Dr CK Raut, has said there were conspiracies being hatched to enfeeble federalism. He warned the party cadres against this conspiracy. Addressing a party assembly organized at Pheta rural municipality of Bara district on Monday, Chairman Raut blamed that big political parties themselves were trying to weaken federalism.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Chairman further argued that the ordinance the government was planning to split political parties was a sheer attempt to weaken Madhes-centric parties. He emphasized the necessity to institutionalize federalism, noting that it would be difficult to launch activities unless the province government was granted its rights to mobilize Nepal Police.

In the programme, Chairman Dr Raut welcomed various party leaders and cadres quitting different parties and entering the Janamat Party.