Nepali Congress leader and a member of the House of Representatives, Deepak Khadka, has demanded Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to make arrangement of relief to flood victims of Sankhuwasabha.

Lawmaker Khadka reached the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar this morning and urged the Prime Minister Dahal to make arrangement of relief from the federal government to victims of landslide and flood occurred on June 17.

A total of 18 houses suffered damages, four hydropower projects were completely damaged and six hydropower projects suffered partial damages, he shared.

Saying there might be shortage of food grains in coming days as paddy has not been planted yet in some of the places after flood swept away canal, he drew attention of the Prime Minister Dahal.

Nineteen workers working in hydropower projects had gone missing due to flood. Of them, bodies of two workers were found and three were rescued.

Flood on Hewa stream had swept away a concrete bridge linking Chainpur municipality and Panchkhapan municipality as well as an under construction bridge at Chainpur municipality was also swept away.

Lawmaker Khadka mentioned that problems have surfaced in movement in lack of bridge.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Dahal said the government was always in support of the victims of flood and landslide, expressing commitment to resolve problems of the people immediately.

He further said that the government has initiated steps to resolve the problems as he was fully aware about the landslide and flood occurred in eastern districts.

The prime Minister mentioned that he has already directed the bodies concerned to install Bailey bridge immediately.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal