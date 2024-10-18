PM instructs prompt relief distribution to disaster survivors



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has directed the authorities to expedite relief distribution to those affected by the recent flooding and landslides in the country. The incessant rains on September 27-28 caused significant damage across 14 districts, including the federal capital, Kathmandu.

During the closing session of the 14th meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management National Council on Friday, the Prime Minister stressed the need for immediate allocation of funds for constructing temporary shelters by mid-November. He called for the restoration of disrupted electricity, health, and water supply services within the next 15 days.

Oli also sought the completion of a comprehensive assessment of post-disaster losses and suggested organizing a conference with donors and foreign governments to secure funding for timely reconstruction efforts. He additionally stressed the need for compensating farmers for agricultural damages and repairing damaged irrigation channels promptly.

As

Chair of the Council, he emphasized robust preparedness in view of Nepal’s vulnerability to earthquakes, landslides, and climate change-related disasters. He proposed policies for the integrated settlement development and recommended relocating residents from high-risk areas to safer places. “But those who have houses in other areas are made to leave such areas.”

Similarly, PM Oli proposed the idea of promoting afforestation in the landslide-prone regions and developing safe settlements in some of the forest areas.

Source: National News Agency RSS