PM Oli pledges investigation against corruption taken place in any period



Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has pledged to investigate the corruption scams and irregularities reported at any period, prosecuting those responsible for them.

In the course of seeking a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives (HoR) session today, the Prime Minister said the incumbent government will neither tolerate corruption nor let it happen. As he said, the government will confidently move forward for good governance.

He said society will be made to have confidence that any corruption is punishable by law. The PM also expressed commitments to taking appropriate decisions regarding the misappropriation of cooperative funds, ensuring that those responsible for the fraud will be brought to justice.

