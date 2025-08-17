PM Oli Receives Invitation for India Visit from Indian PM Narendra Modi



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been officially invited for a visit to India. On behalf of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the invitation was extended by India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, during a meeting on Sunday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Misri, who was on a two-day visit to Kathmandu, met with PM Oli at his office in Singh Durbar. During this meeting, he handed over the official invitation letter. PM’s Chief Advisor, Bishnu Rimal, confirmed the development and shared the details of the discussion.





The talks between Misri and PM Oli covered a range of topics, including high-level visits, bilateral relations, and mutual interests between the two neighboring nations. However, both sides have yet to formally announce the date for the visit. It is understood that the schedule will be finalized through diplomatic channels, based on mutual understanding between the two countries.

