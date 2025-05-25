PM Oli Urges Nationwide Celebration of Republic Day at Grassroots Level



Baluwatar: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for a widespread celebration of Republic Day at the grassroots level, set to take place on Jestha 15 (May 29). During a meeting at his residence in Baluwatar with office bearers of Press Chautari Nepal and secretariat members, PM Oli, who also serves as the Chairman of the CPN UML, emphasized that Republic Day should extend beyond government-led activities, involving citizens directly in its observance. He highlighted that the Republic system was won after decades of public struggle, making it imperative to celebrate it as a people’s day.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli stressed the need for Republic Day to be marked with celebrations, fanfare, and cultural performances, reflecting the diverse heritage of the country. He stated that the federal democratic republic, which came into being through extensive struggles and sacrifices, requires continuous strengthening. The Prime Minister also underscored the role of media in disseminating accurate information about the significance of the day and suggested that Press Chautari Nepal take a leading role in promoting digital publicity.





In his remarks, PM Oli urged the leadership and members of the Chautari not to compromise on truth and change. He announced the formation of the Republic Day main celebration committee, which he will chair, to oversee the festivities.





During the meeting, Ganesh Pande, Chairman of Press Chautari, shared details about an orientation program his organization is organizing to mark Republic Day this year.

