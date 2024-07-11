PM returns home tonight from Beijing

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is returning home tonight instead of tomorrow, completing her all pre-scheduled official programmes here.

‘Prime Minister’s daughter Saima Wazed who was supposed to accompany her during this tour could not manage to travel in the last moment due to her illness. As a mother, the Prime Minister has decided to go back home without just spending the night here (Beijing),’ said Foreign Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud while briefing the reporters.

He said the Prime Minister was supposed to return home on July 11, but instead of that, she will leave for Bangladesh tonight (July 10).

“She will depart China at 10pm (local time). But her official activities were not curtailed at all,’ said Hasan, adding, “The Premier was supposed to stay here tonight, but instead of spending the night, she is going back to Dhaka.”

He said Saima Wazed was supposed to accompany the Prime Minister, but she could not join at the last moment due to illness.

“In the morning of June 8, she (Saima Wazed) was suddenl

y unable to travel as she became very ill. She is still sick,” he added.

“As a mother, the Prime Minister has decided to go to Dhaka instead of spending the night here, after completing all the official programs,” added the foreign minister

Referring to media reports, he said he saw the headlines in various media that the Prime Minister is returning home shortening her visit.

“Actually, the visit is not being curtailed. She is leaving as a mother to spend time with her sick daughter instead of just spending the night here,” he added.

Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan was present at the briefing.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha