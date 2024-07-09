PM seeks AIIB support to build developed Bangladesh by 2041

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called for cooperation of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to transform Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and smart country by 2041.

“The AIIB can also play a significant role in the future for the development journey of Bangladesh and the accomplishment of the dream of transforming the country into a developed and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041,” she said.

The premier made the remarks when a delegation of the AIIB led by its President Jin Liqun paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at her Place of Residence here.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud told newsmen while briefing about the outcome of the second day’s China visit.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister has sought finance from the AIIB for infrastructure development of Bangladesh, river dredging and building climate resilience to protect the country from the adverse impact of climate change.

Noting that her government has been building climate resilience houses in coastal belts, she sou

ght financial support to this end.

The premier also recalled the contribution of the AIIB to the development of Bangladesh.

“The Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank has played a very important role for Bangladesh in the past,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina requested the AIIB to further reduce its loan interest rate for Bangladesh.

In reply, the AIIB president said the bank had earlier given special concessions for Bangladesh and will again consider giving the same benefit.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha