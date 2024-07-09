PM seeks Chinese cooperation to repatriate Rohingyas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon China to help Bangladesh repatriate the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.

“Help sending the Rohingya back to Myanmar,” she was quoted as saying by Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud in a media briefing on her engagements on the second day of her visit to China.

The Premier made the remarks when a high-level Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a very important wing of the Chinese Communist Party led by its Chairman Wang Huning, held a meeting with the Bangladesh Premier at Great Hall of the People here this morning.

During the meeting, different regional and bilateral issues, including the Rohingya crisis, reducing trade gap between Bangladesh and China, celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries in a meaningful way, measures to enhance their bilateral relations and contact between Bangladesh Awami League and Chinese Communist Party, were prominently and elaborately disc

ussed.

The Bangladesh Premier said Rohingyas have taken shelter over six and a half years ago but no initiative has been taken yet to repatriate them to Myanmar.

“This issue was discussed (during the meeting) with most importance,” Dr Hasan said.

The CPPCC Chairman said they will discuss the matter with Myanmar will play a role of facilitator between Bangladesh and Myanmar over the issue.

“We will give our highest efforts to initiate Rohingya repatriation by holding discussions with the Myanmar,” Wang Hunning said.

Finance Minister A H Mahmood Ali, PM’s Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan and Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad were present, among others, during the briefing.

Sheikh Hasina has stressed the need for reducing trade gap between Bangladesh and China.

The premier said Bangladesh has imported huge goods from China while the list of export items is very small.

China can increase import from Bangladesh to reduce the trade gap, she opined.

Th

e premier said China can import medicines, leather goods, jute products, vegetables and mango from Bangladesh.

While the CPPCC leaders said they will take measures to import quality goods from Bangladesh.

They also discussed in details the existing relationship between the two countries and hoped to enhance the relations further, Dr Hasan said.

In this regard, the Premier said the relations between Bangladesh and China reached a new height and rooted in the deep at the initiative of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangabandhu made visits to China in 1952 and 1957, she said, adding that she herself visited China for six times.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese government to help in building some iconic projects that include the Padma Bride, Bangabandhu Tunnel and Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Enhancing relations between Bangladesh Awami League and Chinese Communist Party have also been discussed during the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of Awami

League, said that her party will send a high-level delegation to China.

She also invited the Chinese Communist Party to visit Bangladesh.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha