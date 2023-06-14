Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the President of Swiss Confederation Alain Berset for more investment in Bangladesh as her country has created ample opportunity for new investment.

The Bangladesh Premier made the urge as she called on President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset at the bilateral meeting room in Palais des Nations.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed reporters after the meeting while Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Prime Minister's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam were also present.

Mentioning that trade and business between Bangladesh and Switzerland is good, Momen said, "Recently we are doing good business with Switzerland. We are doing almost a billion dollar business. We are exporting goods in Switzerland, we mainly export RMG items".

He said that the Prime Minister requested Switzerland to provide three additional years for Bangladesh to graduate from LDC status.

Prime Minister's Speech Writer said Sheikh Hasina told the President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset that she has to lead a refuges life after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She also briefly described her struggle for establishing democracy, right to vote and food in Bangladesh.

"I am doing my father's dream of building Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country," she said.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen while responding to a query said that the priority of Bangladesh is to send the forcibly displaced Rohingyas people to their home land Myanmar.

In this connection, he mentioned that Rohingyas also want to return to their homeland. "We can't keep them. We continue our efforts," he said.

She requested Alain Berset to supplement Bangladesh's efforts to send Rohingyas to their homeland.

President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset assured Bangladesh that his country would continue its support on the Rohingya issue.

During the call on with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi at the Meeting Room in Hotel, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the UNHCR to create a conducive environment in Myanmar so that Rohingyas could return to their homeland.

In this regard, Sheikh Hasina said that recently some Rohingyas went to their homeland and expressed their satisfaction.

"The process (of returning) should start," she said.

In reply, Filippo Grandi said that they are trying. He said that they have access to Myanmar, but they have limitations. "We will try to improve the environment in Myanmar," he added.

He also reiterated UNHCR stance to support Bangladesh to send back Rohingyas to their homeland.

Later, Prince Rahim Aga Khan also called on the Prime Minister.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha