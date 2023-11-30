PM to inform world community on Nepal’s measures on climate change impacts

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that he would inform the world community in COP28 about measures that Nepal has taken to mitigate the climate change impacts. Prime Minister Dahal is in the United Arab Emirates to participate in COP28. Addressing a reception organized by Nepali Ambassador to the UAE, Tej Bahadur Chhetri, at the Nepal Embassy on Thursday afternoon, the Prime Minister said he is attending COP28 not to seek but to put his agendas as Nepal's right being a country vulnerable to the climate change impacts. Prime Minister Prachanda said that he would strongly raise the issues in COP28 about financial and technical assistance in compensation for Nepal. On a separate context, the Prime Minister stated that preparations are ongoing to ensure provisions for voting to Nepalis residing across the world in the upcoming elections adding that democracy won't become robust if voting rights were not provided to Nepalis residing abroad. On the occasion, Ambassador Chhetri said there will be a huge contribution to Nepal's economic development if Nepal- UAE cooperation was forged in trade, tourism and technology. A Nepali delegation under PM Dahal's leadership had reached the UAE this morning to participate in COP28. Source: National News Agency Nepal