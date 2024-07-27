PM visits damaged Setu Bhaban, Department of Disaster Management



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today visited the massively damaged Setu Bhaban and Department of Disaster Management at Mohakhali here by the BNP-Jamaat-Shibir men during the nationwide mayhem centering the quota reform movement.

After entering the Setu Bhaban, she looked appalled seeing its different damaged sections as she had teary-eyed.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, among others, was present.

Several hundred of miscreants stormed into the Setu Bhaban on July 18 last and vandalized it badly, set it on fire, and looted government property from the bhaban.

They also vandalized many vehicles, motorbikes, ransacked different sheds and rooms and later set those on fire and beat many employees of the Setu Bhaban black and blue.

The prime minister earlier also inspected the damaged Department of Disaster Management building and toll plaza of the elevated expressway at Mohakhali and saw different sections of the damaged establishments which were also came under terror attack on July 18.

High officials of the concerned establishments gave her a brief description of the devastation.

The terror attack on the government establishments was carried out across the country by the BNP-Jamaat clique cashing in on the quota reform movement.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha