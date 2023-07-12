Key Issues

Sita Dahal, spouse of CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', has passed away today. She was 69.

She died at 8.33 am while under treatment at the Norvic International Hospital at Thapathali, said Prof Dr Yubaraj Sharma, PM Dahal's personal physician.

Suffering from Parkinson's, Sita Dahal was ill for long. She was admitted to Norvic Hospital after she developed complications in her health. Dahal was the advisor of the Maoist Centre.

Dahal's mortal remains to be kept at party office for paying last respects

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Sita Dahal are to be kept at the party central office at Perisdanda, Koteshwor for paying tributes to her. It will be kept at the party office from 11 am to 1.00 pm before being cremated at the Pashupati Aryaghat crematorium at 2.00pm, PM Dahal's Secretariat stated.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal