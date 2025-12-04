Pokhrel Calls for Experienced Leadership in CPN (UML)



Kathmandu: General-Secretary of the CPN (UML), Shankar Pokhrel, has stressed the necessity for strong, experienced, and acceptable leadership within the party. Addressing the 11th National Congress people mobilization assembly of the UML Valley special province committee held on Thursday, Pokhrel emphasized that only leaders with experience and broad acceptance can effectively confront the challenges currently facing both the country and the party.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Pokhrel noted that members interested in leading the party should prepare to compete by addressing the current challenges and creating a supportive environment. He clarified that the opportunity for leadership competition remains open to all party members who wish to pursue it.





Pokhrel further commented on the internal dynamics of the party, stating that higher-level leaders are encountering more significant issues compared to lower-level leaders and cadres. He believes that the party’s established policies offer a clear framework for addressing these challenges effectively.





Additionally, Sujita Shakya, In-Charge of the Valley Province Committee, expressed confidence that the current leadership would be strengthened, while Committee Chair Prem Parajuli encouraged all members to actively participate in ensuring the success of the upcoming National Congress.

