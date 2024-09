A Sub Inspector of Narayanganj Industrial

police was killed in a road accident in Siddhirganj of the district last

night.

The deceased was Abu Bakor Siddique, 46, posted to Narayanganj Industrial

police-4.

In charge of Shimrail Highway police camp TI Md Abu Nayem confirmed it,

saying an unknown vehicle hit Siddique’s motorcycle in Mouchak area in the

middle of night.

Abu Bakor Siddique died on the spot, he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha