Possibility of Light to moderate rain in hills



Kathmandu: There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places in the hilly areas of the country today.

This is due to the influence of westerly winds coupled with local winds across the country, according to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology. The weather today will be partly to mostly cloudy in some parts of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces and partly cloudy to mostly clear weather in the rest of the country.

Tonight, the weather will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places in hilly areas including Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini.

Source: National News Agency Nepal